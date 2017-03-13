On Thursday, a Twitter user named Emma shared a set of shots of a cat with prosthetic human arms – and folks quickly divided into two camps in excess of irrespective of whether the kitty is adorable or creepy. The youthful girl says she discovered the photos on Tumblr, but no 1 understands exactly where they surfaced from or who just took individuals shots. One thing is positive – no 1 is left indifferent immediately after viewing this hottest World wide web cat sensation…

Emma, whose post was retweeted extra than one hundred,000 instances in 1 day, reported: “I really like kitties. Anyone else thinks they are creepy nevertheless.” The girl extra: “I normally knew cats would make me famed.”

Much more information: Twitter (h/t)

