In northern Ontario, residents are utilized to viewing the Northern Lights, but tech YouTuber Timothy Joseph Elzinga was in for a massive surprise when he gazed out his window final Friday night time. Awoken by his two-calendar year-outdated son at one:thirty am, Elzinga was about to settle back into mattress when he seen a peculiar sight—moving, shimmering lights beaming up from the floor exterior!

Just what were these extraterrestrial beams of light-weight flooding the night time sky?

Light pillars. This unbelievable optical phenomena has absolutely nothing to do with the Northern Lights. Fairly, reflections of light-weight within ice crystals trigger this atmospheric optical illusion.

With temperatures dropping to degrees Fahrenheit (about -18 degrees Celsius), dense clusters of ice crystals formed, creating the great vessels to replicate light-weight. What Elzinga saw was not truly a column of light-weight. These light-weight pillars were merely an optical illusion as the residences, corporations, street lights, and targeted traffic lights caused a collective reflection off the ice crystals.

“It appeared like somebody from Star Trek was seeking to beam people today up,” Elzinga tells CBC. “It was very vivid in person, like absolutely nothing I have ever witnessed. It practically appeared supernatural.”

Beam me up! These light-weight pillars are an optical phenomena caused by light-weight reflecting off ice crystals.













Check out the YouTuber reveal his amazement at seeing this otherworldly optical illusion.

Timothy Joseph Elzinga: YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [PetaPixel]

All visuals by way of Timothy Joseph Elzinga.