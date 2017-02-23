Omar Robles (formerly showcased) is a talented 36-12 months-old ballet photographer who was born and elevated in Puerto Rico and currently based in New York Metropolis. Omar shoots breathtaking portraits of ballet dancers poised gracefully on the road. In his most recent project “Coming Home”, Omar Z. Robles has captured the serenity and grace of ballet dancers in Puerto Rico.

More details: Omar Robles, Instagram, Fb (h/t: photogrist)

“These photos have a body weight considerably much more important than any other location I have frequented lately. These shots are the way I convey property back again with me. As a Puerto Rican, I rely myself blessed that I can freely check out property. I recognize that as a privilege currently, 1 from time to time usually takes for granted,” he spelled out.

