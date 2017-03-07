For two weeks very last 12 months, Canadian photographer David Burdeny put in his nights two hundred feet underground, taking pictures the surreal opulence of the Moscow Metro. With their ornate chandeliers, marble walls, bronze columns, and intricate mosaics, these railway stations have been likened to an “artificial underground sunshine.” (Aesthetically, they’re as far from the rat-infested purgatory of New York City’s subway technique as you could possibly get.) As far as he is aware, Burdeny is the only qualified photographer in the globe to have been granted authorization to thoroughly shoot these spots emptied of travellers.

