Who can be a superior guide of New Zealand (Center Earth) than Tolkien’s Gandalf himself? The dude has been traveling all around that spot for a lot more than 2,000 several years, so he almost certainly appreciates his way all around. That was the concept guiding photographer Akhil Suhas’s six-month vacation across the place with a Gandalf costume.

Suhas called his 9,000-mile adventure #GandalfTheGuide and documented it making use of pictures. “I wished a recurring topic in my pictures and with so lots of photographers browsing the place, I figured that I wanted to do a thing to established me apart!” he said. “I was viewing the LOTR for the fifth time when I figured New Zealand is popular for 2 items: its landscapes and the LOTR + Hobbit Trilogies. So why not combine the two by obtaining Gandalf in the landscapes?”

At initially, he attempted self-portraits: “I attempted the digital camera on a tripod with a timer shot, did not function for me,” Suhas said. “So, I began asking the persons I met together the way if they wished to set on the outfit.” Shockingly, persons agreed, and Suhas made an wonderful smaller-particular person-huge-landscape picture tour of New Zealand.

Extra data: Instagram (h/t: petapixel)

Image credits: Akhil Suhas

