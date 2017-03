The city that never sleeps did just that in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning in 2016. Photographer Genaro Bardy’s hauntingly tranquil images reveal a nearly vacant version of New York City that most of us never see. Bardy started the project photographing a deserted Paris in 2014. He has since added London and Rome and is currently crowdfunding a book and exhibition of the collection via a Kickstarter campaign.

More info: Genaro Bardy, Kickstarter

Eerie Photos of Empty New York: