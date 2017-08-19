Where the Wild Things Are Beautiful photoshoot with rescued animals - Красивая фотосессия со спасенными животными

The California shelter Agua Dulce teamed up with a Los Angeles photographer Natasha Wilson made a vivid photo shoot in which they demonstrated all the beauty and strength of the happy animals that the organization managed to save from the monstrous captivity.

This project is called “Where the Wild Things Are” and in it photographer Natasha Wilson from agency De Anastacia Photography made a series of photos with different animals who managed to avoid selling on the California black market. Among the animals that participated in the project, you can find an African serval, a South American capuchin and even an Australian kangaroo. In the pictures, the creatures appear in front of the viewer in tandem with brightly dressed model girls, together they are imprinted on a natural background that is as close to the habitat from which these poor animals were ruthlessly taken. At the same time, despite all the horrors that the heroes of the photo session had to endure, in the photographs they look well-groomed, healthy and completely deviated from stress.

Калифорнийский приют Agua Dulce объединился вместе с лос-анджелесским фотографом, чтобы устроить яркую фотосессию, в которой они продемонстрировали всю красоту и силу счастливых животных, которых организации удалось спасти от чудовищного плена.

Данный проект носит название «Where the Wild Things Are» и в нем фотограф Наташа Уилсон (Natasha Wilson) из агентства De Anastacia Photography сделала серию фотографий с разными животными, которым удалось избежать продажи на калифорнийском черном рынке. Среди животных, принявших участие в проекте, можно встретить африканского сервала, южноамериканского капуцина и даже австралийского кенгуру. На картинах существа предстают перед зрителем в тандеме с ярко одетыми девушками-моделями, вместе они запечатлены на природном фоне, который максимально близок к среде обитания, из которой и были безжалостно забраны эти бедные животные. При этом, несмотря на все те ужасы, что героям фотосессии пришлось пережить, на фотографиях они выглядят ухоженными, здоровыми и полностью отошедшими от стресса.

More info: De Anastacia Photography, Facebook, Instagram