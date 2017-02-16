After men and women described seeing a mountain lion in Gardner Park, Kansas, police established up a few of path cameras to catch it. But they weren’t geared up for what they located. And neither had been we. And now we’re by no means going to Kansas. Ever. Since although they absolutely caught sight of a variety of creatures, they just so happened to be the creatures of your nightmares! Look at out the pics below to see what we suggest.

“We did not see a mountain lion,” read through a article on the Gardner Law enforcement Department Fb website page. “We had been on the other hand shocked by some of the visuals that the cameras did acquire. We have integrated a several of these visuals for your critique. We now have another different problem. We are trying to recognize some of the wildlife and action in these visuals.” Permit them know if you figure out any of the species below…

Law enforcement in Gardner, Kansas decided to established up some cameras just after men and women described seeing a mountain lion in a countrywide park

When they reviewed the footage afterwards, they located a whole bunch of different wildlife. Like this skunk for instance

And a coyote

And this raccoon

But there was no sign of a mountain lion

Whilst they did uncover a thing scarier

A lot scarier

Like this wolf in large heels

And this creepy fuel mask male

And regardless of what the hell this point is

Imagining of going to Kansas for your holidays?

We’re not.

Ever.