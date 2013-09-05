Photographer Giulio Magnifico only 25 years old, but this young master of the lens of the Italian town of Udine creates amazing portraits, which would be the envy experienced photographers. Julio works in different genres, but a special love has for black-and-white portraits and street photography. He himself says that in his photographs is trying to tell the story of each person in the frame, but in a positive way. He knows that street life can be pretty sad and cruel, but he wants to present the diversity of the city from the positive side.

1. “Suspenseful.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

2. “Duel guitarist and photographer.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

3. “This little restaurant warrior ready to pounce on my camera.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

4. “Hat and Beard”. (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

5. “Life is better when you’re happy.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

6. “The light in his eyes.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

7. “Street portrait: black on white.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

8. “There’s nothing to see, move on.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

9. “Coffee and tobacco.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

10. “Heh, he just saw that same lady.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

11. “Black and white wine glasses.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

12. “Life is beautiful.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

13. “A moment of love.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

14. “You are.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

15. “Her hands on his face.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

16. “White sunglasses, white shirt, white watch and, of course, white wine!» (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

17. “Sleeping under the sun.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

18. “A man with a book, a bicycle and serenity.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

19. “Little Spider-Man.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

20. “He goes or comes back?» (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)

21. “Captured by the storm.” (Photo by Giulio Magnifico)