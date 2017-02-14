With the huge progress in technological know-how right now, long length interactions have hardly ever been easier to preserve. Whilst video chats and WiFi-enabled messaging companies get away some of the trials and tribulations of cross-state courtships, you can now skip the Skype kissy faces and lock lips with your long length really like through Kissenger.

Aptly named for its comical blend of a kiss and a virtual messenger, the gizmo allows you to “kiss” your cherished a single from afar. Whilst the quirky invention may appear straight from the potential, it is really very straightforward: composed of plastic, motors, and a huge, silicone pad (nothing says romance like a huge, silicone pad!), each apparatus attaches to a smartphone.

The “kiss” is stimulated by a motorized system beneath the silicone that applies a special patter of tension to the fortunate recipient’s lips or cheek. Whilst it is geared towards wistful romantic companions, the peculiar product also promises to deliver families closer with each other and even unite fans with their celeb idols.

Whilst the device claims to be “the world’s to start with cellular kiss messenger,” it is not the only a single on the marketplace.

There’s one more Kissenger that also uses motors and silicone to simulate a smooch.

And Rouge-Rouge Kiss Me is another app that lets you send out a colourful kiss to your cherished kinds.

