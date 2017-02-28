21-12 months-outdated Campbell Jones and his girlfriend were out for a bike trip in Rottnest, Australia, when they came throughout what is quite possibly the friendliest quokka on Earth. “As I walked back to my bike, the quokka chased following me,” Jones advised the West Australian. “I place down the GoPro and it jumped at me as if to say, ‘Come back.’”

When questioned on his Instagram website page what Jones thinks designed the animal come up to him, the guy wrote: “My good seems I assume.” Quokka observed the guy, and it was appreciate at initial sight!

Quokka is a marsupial observed in Australia. They are recognized for their inquisitive mother nature – quokkas have only couple of pure predators, which lets them to be fewer fearful all over other creatures, and, as it turns out, even tactic people for a selfie or a hug. Still, the species is detailed as ‘vulnerable’. We hope that photos like Jones’s will inspire more quokka safety endeavours.

