History,

Rare 1900s Photos Capture How Native Americans Lived 100 Years Ago

An Apsaroke Mother And Child, 1908

An Apsaroke Mother And Child, 1908

source

Sioux Chiefs, 1905

Sioux Chiefs, 1905

source

A Kwakiutl Shaman Performs A Religious Ritual, 1914

A Kwakiutl Shaman Performs A Religious Ritual, 1914

source

A Tewa Girl, 1906

A Tewa Girl, 1906

source

A Group Of Navajo In The Canyon De Chelly, Arizona, 1904

A Group Of Navajo In The Canyon De Chelly, Arizona, 1904

source

A Koskimo Man Dressed As Hami (“dangerous Thing”) During A Numhlim Ceremony, 1914

source

A Qagyuhl Man Dressed As A Bear, 1914

A Qagyuhl Man Dressed As A Bear, 1914

source

A Nootka Man Aims A Bow And Arrow, 1910

A Nootka Man Aims A Bow And Arrow, 1910

source

An Apsaroke Man On Horseback, 1908

An Apsaroke Man On Horseback, 1908

source

A Klamath Chief Stands On A Hill Above Crater Lake, Oregon, 1923

A Klamath Chief Stands On A Hill Above Crater Lake, Oregon, 1923

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Edward CurtisEdward Curtis photographyEdward Curtis photosfull-pageNative American culturenative american indiansnative american tribesnative americansnative americans in photosThe North American Indian