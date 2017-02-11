An Apsaroke Mother And Child, 1908
Sioux Chiefs, 1905
A Kwakiutl Shaman Performs A Religious Ritual, 1914
A Tewa Girl, 1906
A Group Of Navajo In The Canyon De Chelly, Arizona, 1904
A Koskimo Man Dressed As Hami (“dangerous Thing”) During A Numhlim Ceremony, 1914
A Qagyuhl Man Dressed As A Bear, 1914
A Nootka Man Aims A Bow And Arrow, 1910
An Apsaroke Man On Horseback, 1908
A Klamath Chief Stands On A Hill Above Crater Lake, Oregon, 1923
