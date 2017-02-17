The Liberian dancing devils assume the position of bush devils, spirits that originate from the spiritual world of the ‘Poro’, or ‘bush’. The communities they belong to have lengthy been a part of the tradition of particular ethnic groups that represent current-day Liberia. In the Poro context, the dancing devils are not regarded as evil— they have the capability to inflict punishment on people today, although this is only utilized to carry buy to culture. The devils utilized to dance only at common festivals, although with the arrival of the freed and freeborn American settlers in the 1800s, they introduced their dance to imported Christian holiday break celebrations these kinds of as Xmas. Irrespective of the devils’ capability to adapt, the christian Americans grew to become the ruling course and pushed these unorthodox common customs to the underground.

More facts: Conor Beary (h/t: featureshoot)