My grandmother, Tommy, was a to start with era Japanese American living in the San Francisco Bay Space from 1916 – 2009. Right after she handed absent, I observed suitcases of photographs and her diary detailing her lifestyle farming in Silicon Valley and having highway journeys to landmarks across the Bay Space.

After the U.S. entered WWII in 1942, her lifestyle was disrupted when the U.S. Federal government purchased the incarceration of all Japanese Americans on the west coast. Her diary and photographs explain to a heartbreaking story of lifestyle in an American internment camp.

Tommy sitting down on her boyfriend’s Model T in San Jose, CA 1938

Tommy’s brother, Mits, having his motorcycle for a spin on the farm in San Jose, CA 1938

Tommy’s brother-in-law Freddie in front of Fifty percent Dome, Yosemite National Park 1938

Tommy’s cousin George in front of the Coolidge Tree, Leggett, CA 1938

Tommy and friend viewing Treasure Island following it to start with opened to the public, San Francisco, CA 1940

Newlyweds Tommy and Frank, shortly following they married in response to news of Japanese internment, San Jose, CA 1942

Tommy and fellow interned coworkers at the Coronary heart Mountain Relocation Centre Common Store, Coronary heart Mountain, WY 1943

Family members friend Joe sent this from Europe when serving in the 442nd battalion, 1944

Take note reads: “To Frank, the finest cabron int the entire world. From your pal, Joe.”

Tommy and her little one Wayne born in Coronary heart Mountain Relocation Centre, Coronary heart Mountain, WY 1944