Graphic by using Zoe Della Vedova

Whilst a ruby seadragon may well seem like a legendary creature taken from the internet pages of a fairy tale, this exceptionally exceptional animal was spotted in the deep waters of Western Australia for the initially time. Recently, scientists from the Scripps Establishment of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and the Western Australian Museum noticed two ruby seadragons for thirty minutes utilizing a mini remotely-operated automobile.

For an animal that was only previously regarded from museum specimens, it’s a spectacular discovery. New facts about their anatomy, habitat, and conduct has come to gentle because of to the sighting.

Ruby seadragons are related to the prevalent seadragon and leafy seadragon, both equally found off the southern and western coasts of Australia. Just how does the ruby seadragon vary? For starters, it lacks the elaborate appendages that the extra prevalent seadragons use for camouflage. It is a stunning transform, as the animals are characterized by their lovely camouflage.

The ruby seadragon, which was only found out in 2015, also has a curled tail extra related to seahorses and pipefish. Whilst the shade variance factors to an evolutionary change—its red shade furnishing sufficient defense in deep water—the curly tail remains a thriller. It is unclear if the extra prevalent species simply lost theirs or if the exceptional species progressed to improve the curly tail.

Proving that nature is regularly stunning us, the ruby seadragon sighting is further more evidence that new discoveries lurk all around every single corner. “There are so a lot of discoveries still awaiting us in southern Australia,” claims Nerida Wilson of the Western Australian Museum. “Western Australia has this sort of a assorted variety of habitats, and each a single is deserving of awareness.”





h/t: [Laughing Squid, Science Alert]