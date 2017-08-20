Authoritative research company Economist Intelligence Unit published a ranking of the best cities in the world to live for 2017. Quality of life in 140 cities in different countries of the experts evaluated 30 parameters – crime, education, military conflicts, health, infrastructure, education, environment, the diversity of cultural life …

By tradition, we start with the last, 10th place. So…

New Rating of Top 10 Best Cities in the World to Live:

10 place. Hamburg, Germany, 95 points

It is the second largest city in Germany (after Berlin), the seventh largest in the European Union and the most populated non-capital city in the European Union. It is the largest port in Germany and the second largest in Europe and the ninth largest in the world.

Remains of the first buildings on the territory of modern Hamburg dated by archaeologists V-VI centuries BC and belong to the era of the Great Migration.

The town has preserved some features of the medieval building. 60 museums and 17 are located in Hamburg University.

Central Hall:

And even Hamburg ranked first among European cities in the number of bridges (according to various estimates from 2300 to 2500). The city has more bridges than Venice (400), Amsterdam (1200) and London combined.

9th place. Helsinki, Finland, 95.6 points

It is the capital and largest city in Finland, the administrative center of the province of Uusimaa. Located in the south of the country, on the shore of the Gulf of Finland.

The city was founded June 12, 1550 by the Swedish king Gustav Vasa. Elevation in significant and rocks – a common part of the landscape. On rivers within the city limits, there are waterfalls.

In Helsinki, there are eight universities and six technology parks. Lovers bike here is good too – the total length of bike lanes in Helsinki is more than 1000 km. By the way, the tram system of Helsinki is one of the oldest electrified tram networks in the world.

8th place. Auckland, New Zealand, 95.7 points

It is the largest city in New Zealand with a population of about 1.3 million people, a quarter of the total population. The city is located on the territory of the Auckland volcanic region. In its boundaries there are 49 craters monogenic extinct volcanoes.

Night Auckland:

Today Auckland is the economic and cultural center of New Zealand. The historic sights of the city is not rich, but its scenic beauty Oakland affects many hearts of those who come here for the first time. Although some say that there is a good, safe, clean, but boring.

One of the attractions – Altitude Sky Tower (Sky Tower) height of 328 meters – the tallest building in the southern hemisphere:

Panorama of Auckland Skay Tauer :

7th place. Perth, Australia, 95.9 points

It is the largest city and the capital of Western Australia, with a population of about 1.2 million people, located on the shores of the Indian Ocean. It was founded on 12 June 1829 by Captain James Stirling shortly after the formation of a port settlement.

The city is considered one of the main economic centers in Australia. It produces gold, diamonds and nickel. It is here that the world’s largest open deposits of gold and nickel in the Kalgoorlie area, as well as the world’s largest diamond-bearing area of ​​Kimberley, which is the main competitor to the South African and Yakut diamond deposits.

Modern skyscrapers – a characteristic detail of the Perth cityscape:

Perth is called “the pearl of Australia” . Old buildings, convenient pedestrian zone in the center of Perth, the beautiful views make Perth attractive to tourists on the river.

Footbridge Elizabeth Quay:

One of the attractions – meteorite crater Wolf Creek :

6th place. Adelaide, Australia, 96.6 points

The capital and largest city of South Australia, the fifth largest city in the country with a population of over 1.1 million people – the city of Adelaide. It is named in honor of the queen – the wife of the King of Great Britain and Gannovera Vilgelma IV, sits on the throne from 1830 to 1837 years.

The city is located on the ocean. The central part of Adelaide’s high-rise, with a few modern skyscrapers is small and the rest of the city is one of the two-storey character. Cleanliness, neatness and flawless finish of buildings – the card of Adelaide.

Street King William – the widest street in the city:

Here, tourists are attracted to Adelaide is the third largest in Australia Kangaroo Island – Wildlife with a colony of sea lions and great for fishing coast.

5th place. Calgary, Canada, 96.6 points

Calgary – the largest city in Alberta, Canada , in the area of foothills and prairie, approximately 80 kilometers east of the watershed of the Canadian Rockies.

The city is one of the sunniest in Canada – the sun shines on average, there is 2,400 hours per year.

Calgary is located in the transition zone between the foothills of the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Canadian Prairies, so it is fairly hilly terrain. Calgary center height above sea level is about 1048 m.

Life in Calgary, one way or another, revolves around oil. Its deposits discovered in the early 20th century. Despite this, the city is considered by many organizations, one of the cleanest in the world . For example, after driving only 200 kilometers from the city you find yourself in the glacial Moraine Lake in Banff National Park:

Olympic Plaza area. In the distance you can see the famous landmark – Calgary Tower (Calgary Tower), a height of 91 m it is designed so that, gently swaying in the wind, even with very strong gusts to maintain its stability:.

Downtown Calgary, 2010 :

4th place. Toronto, Canada, 97.2 points

Toronto – Canada’s largest city and the administrative center of the province of Ontario. The current name of the city received in 1834.

Toronto – the most multicultural city in Canada, about 49% of its residents are immigrants.

«CN tower» – the world’s tallest tower , built in 1976. Its height with a spire of 553 meters and is enclosed observation deck at a height of 446 meters.

It is difficult to find the point where the tower would not be visible:

Toronto from the heights:

The main attraction of the surrounding area of Toronto is Niagara Falls . It is located between lakes Ontario and Erie on the US border, 140 km from Toronto:

3rd place. Vancouver, Canada, 97.3 points

Vancouver is located on the west coast of Canada, on the beautiful bay at the foot of the ridge of the Pacific Coast of the North American Cordillera.

It is the third largest Canadian city with a population of 2.433 million people and the largest locality of British Columbia.

And the climate is good, because it is part of a unique ecosystem – temperate rainforest, so the summers are mild and not hot, but rarely snows in winter.

One of the most picturesque cities in the country is surrounded by a thick pine forest, snowy mountains and fjords. clickable:

Stanley Park – an urban park located in Vancouver, the largest city in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The park, which is an evergreen oasis on the border with the city’s business center. By the way, it is 10% larger than the area of Central Park in New York .

By the way, the nearest mountain is located just 20 minutes from the city:

2nd place. Vienna, Austria, 97.4 points

Vienna – capital of Austria , is located in the eastern part of the country. Vienna population together with the suburbs is about 2.3 Mill.

This is one of the most charming cities in Europe, lying on the banks of the Danube.

The world-renowned center for music, thanks to a long line of well-known musicians who lived and worked in this city: Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Schubert.

There is also a luxurious palaces and majestic squares, picturesque streets and numerous parks. One of the most recognizable buildings in the city – the Town Hall:

Hofburg – winter residence of the Austrian Habsburgs and the main seat of the imperial court in Vienna. At the present time – the official residence of the President of Austria. Most in 2600 halls and rooms:

Located close to the capital Vienna Woods – a mountain range in Austria. It is a remarkable natural recreation area – a forest area with their own towns and hotels, resorts and thermal spas:

1 place. Melbourne, Australia, 97.5 points

Meet the best city among the top 10 cities in the world to live according to the market research firm Economist Intelligence Unit.

Melbourne – the second largest city in Australia with a population of about 3.8 million and the capital of Victoria.. The city is considered one of the major commercial, industrial and cultural centers of Australia. It is also often referred to as sports and cultural capital of the country.

Melbourne is considered the most scenic city in Australia. Here there is a fine Victorian architecture, and wonderful nature.

Lovers of Victorian architecture is worth a stroll along Swanston Street. It is the central street of the city.

Anyone who wants to see all at once Melbourne, worth the climb to the observation deck of the Tower Rialto. This skyscraper whose height is 253 meters. View from the Rialto tower :

One of the attractions – the Victoria Art Center: