Meet the Average Rob Who Has Slept With Celebrities

For some people, meeting a celebrity would be a dream come true. But for one average guy who goes by the name of Rob, not only has he “met” hundreds of celebrities, he also slept with them.

There was a stoic David Beckham.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 01

Taylor Swift, looking a little annoyed that she has to wait for him to wake up.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 02

Then there was President Obama on the subway — bonus points for the Simpsons tie.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 03

His bro, Eminem.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 04

Mila Kunis being totally savage, but Rob not minding at all.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 05

Margot Robbie was there as well.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 06

Lover of big stuffed animals, Ryan Reynolds.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 07

Exhausted Kanye and North West.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 08

Belgian Red Devils squad, which is quite a feat.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 09

A thrilled Selena Gomez.

Rob Slept With Celebrities 10





