Presented at the MAKS 2013 full-size mock manned transport spacecraft of new generation (PTKK TM) is designed for a comfortable flight four people with plenty of food and water.

“It’s like a ship class luxury, designed to fly around the Moon. There is another option, equipped with six cradles “Kazbek” of the previous generation: it will fly to the ISS. Thus, RSC “Energia” ship offers options for long-and short-term missions “- says the president of the Center of Industrial Design and Innovation of the University of MISA Vladimir Pies.

Developed in the Russian manned transport spacecraft is equipped with a new generation of comfortable toilet, NASA astronauts in flight on his new ship “Orion” will be forced to use diapers.

“The important point that distinguishes the new Russian spacecraft from the U.S. – is the presence of ACS (hygienic sewage disposals). Probably do not need to explain how much more comfortable to use the ACS than diapers, which are provided to the astronauts ‘Orion’.

Toilet will be hiding behind the curtain in the lower right-hand corner. As long as it’s empty, it’s a mock-up:

Also, now on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), a limited number of toilets, so the equipment with additional “space toilet” ship more than just will not:

The new ship will allow astronauts to get up to full height. This is an important difference from the test now by “Lockheed Martin” commissioned by NASA’s new American spacecraft “Orion”, in which the astronauts have to be in a half-bent position that very uncomfortable.

And the “Orion” and the ship are in the form of a truncated cone, but the American version lower in height, so the astronauts can fly it only recline. At the time of the MAKS-2013 the specialists of “Lockheed Martin” inspected a new Russian design, and confirmed that the “Orion” can not be straightened to full height.

According Pyrozhkov, has now developed two basic versions of the new spacecraft.

A full-scale mock PTKK NP is not a concept, and almost ready to ship, the first test launch is in an unmanned mode is planned for 2017 – the beginning of 2018, and manned – closer to 2020.

The ship of the new generation – reusable, and is designed to hold up to ten flights to the ISS as well as the orbit of the Moon. Head developer – RSC “Energia”, with the participation of the University “MISA”.

A few details:

Folding holder for feet is controlled by two buttons on the sides – simply and conveniently.

Mounting hardware for the toilet. Special tank during the process will be covered by a dense curtain Soundproof:

Remote control of the ship:

The Russian ship was also a fundamentally new flight seats from carbon fiber. In this direction, the designer worked closely with the Moscow region NGO “Star” – a world-famous designer and manufacturer of lodgements “Kazbek” and flight suits “Falcon” to “Soyuz”.

“Through the use of composite materials, we have to save for each seat 15 to 20 kilograms, whereby on board can take an additional supply of water or food.”

Unlike lodgements “Kazbek” of the previous generation, the new chair designed for people of any build, and are regulated on all anthropometric directions. The design of chairs is that the cradle is still manufactured individually for each astronaut, is embedded into their reusable housing, which is very convenient. At take-off the astronauts in any case will have to be in flight suits, and after the orbiting them can be removed.

Here’s a beauty!