If there is nearly anything cuter than a seal, it is a seal with a plush model of alone! This lovable animal at Mombetsu Land, an attraction in Japan’s Hokkaido district, acquired a distinctive current from the zoo team – a plushie that appears to be like just like the ‘mini me’ model of the seal.

Plainly, the seal acquired smitten with the toy, as he could not halt hugging it, driving it on the again, and squeezing the toy to its heart. We ponder if the seal thinks the toy is its child. 1 matter is for confident – this is cuteness overload.

