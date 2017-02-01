Security Cams Just Caught A Guy Performing The Sweetest Point For A Freezing Homeless Pet

Immediately after a the latest theft, a resident from the metropolis of Giresun in Turkey was reviewing security digicam footage when he noticed one thing that restored his religion in humanity – a man helping a freezing stray doggy. The individual approached a homeless pup, gave it some meals, and even took the jacket off his back again. The video clip was shared on social media and instantly went viral, which helped to detect the mysterious hero. Turns out, he is Bülent Kalpakçıoğlu, a municipal employee in Giresun, who humbly mentioned that was the minimum he could do. “If I did not give my jacket, it would have eaten at my conscience,” Kalpakçıoğlu told The Dodo. “While we are sitting heat at residence, they are outdoors in the cold.”

Giresun Mayor not too long ago awarded Kalpakçıoğlu for his exemplary provider. “With this action, he gave a lesson in humanity,” the officer mentioned through his remarks, including: “Animals are our friends. We love individuals, we love our metropolis, we love all living items that are an integral aspect of us and our metropolis.”

Additional facts: Fb (ht: thedodo)

