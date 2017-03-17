Swim with the sharks is not as scary as it seems. People are not interested in sharks: very tasteless. Unless you run into a sick fish that can not get myself to dinner something more decent.

The oldest representatives of sharks existed for about 420-450 million years ago. This is a very long time. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

3. Curious fish “happily” pose for the camera, even let themselves touch. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

4. By the way, the Americans even as it felt that the risk of a person being attacked by a shark is 1 in 11.5 million, while the risk of death from such an attack -. 1 to 264.1 million, for example, the annual number of drowning in the US is 3 306 people, and the victims shark – 1. One. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

5. Although the shark if needed, the chance of escape would not have any sort. This machine kills honed their skills of hundreds of millions of years, and the person is in an alien environment. And in the opponent’s territory. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

“We must respect the fact that they are capable, but we must not be afraid of them”

6. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

7. Good! (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

8. Sharks are unlikely to need this dialogue. I’m just wondering. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

9. hammerhead shark. The maximum recorded length is 6.1 m. The World Conservation Union has assigned the status of this species “endangered species.” He is at risk in the north-western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, where its numbers declined by 50% since 1990. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

10. By the way, this surfer has undergone a shark attack and lost his leg. Most likely, the shark took it on the cat, but biting, guttered. This case did not break Mike Kutsa – was the name of the victim. As you can see, he too fell to the bottom of the sharks. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

11. The teeth of most sharks are in the form of a sharp cone and sit on the cartilage of the upper and lower jaws. The teeth are regularly replaced as the loss on the principle of the assembly line – to replace them constantly grows from the inside. Dentists would be ruined with such patients. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):

12. Underwater encounter with sharks in the Bahamas. (Photo by Steve Hinczynski):