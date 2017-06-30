36-year-old Sholom Ber Solomon is a master of creating magnificent scenes with his 9-month-old daughter Zoe.

With carefully selected suits, Solomon transforms himself into a variety of characters – from a police officer to a Hawaiian dancer, always finding some kind of amusing role for Zoe too.

Solomon , who lives with his 32-year-old wife Carly in California, USA, says that she is not going to stop in the years of Zoe’s growing up and would not mind embarrassing her with her manner of dressing gaily in the teenage years of the girl. “I plan to be photographed with her until she lets me do it,” Sholom said.

It must be said that before the birth Zoe Sholom, who owns a vintage furniture store, entertained friends and relatives, putting on costumes for stupid production photos. But with the advent of his daughter, his imagination received new inspiration and the resulting pictures became even better.

“She definitely makes all the pictures very cute, since without her I’m just a fat plump guy who likes to make silly pictures. Ideas about what I and Zoe will do next are endless, “says the happy father.

A husband and daughter take pictures of Carly and take about 20 minutes to shoot each scene.

In his spare time, Sholom comes up with the following idea for a photo shoot – and immediately orders the costumes on the Internet. His favorite photo is still a photo with KFC packaging, but the man admits that Zoe does not always like the outfits he chooses.

“Zoe has always been such a smiling baby, but the gnome’s beard certainly caused more itching than she would have liked,” he said.

The father and daughter now have a lot of subscribers in social networks who are passionately supportive of their hilarious beginnings. “Positive feedback was from all – from old ladies who think that I should make a book for my friends, and to young people who consider these things simply delightful.”