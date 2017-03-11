At first look, this helicopter video by YouTuber Chris Fay seems like nothing outstanding. But, the extended you look at the scene, you are going to promptly detect one obvious big difference the helicopter’s blades are not relocating! Relatively than rotating in a continual and quick motion, the aircraft seems to magically float into the sky.

So, how does this transpire? It’s not the function of a distinctive helicopter, but alternatively a phenomena of video capture. The camera’s frame charge is flawlessly synced with the rotation speed of the chopper’s blades. As a outcome, the blades seem as although they are not relocating and are frozen in time. This mesmerizing outcome lasts by means of takeoff. At the time the helicopter commences to zoom towards its supposed destination, the synchronicity is broken and the blades commence turning.

This visual outcome is serendipitous—the rotation speed of the blades transpires to match with the camera’s frame charge.

Look at it all transpire in the limited video:

Chris Fay: YouTube

h/t: [PetaPixel]

All GIFs by using video from Chris Fay.