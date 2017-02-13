Staying a single mother or father isn’t effortless, particularly as you have to fill the footwear of both of those a mom and a father. But one particular mother went earlier mentioned and outside of the phone of duty not long ago when she disguised herself as a guy to attend her son’s “dads and donuts” working day at school!

“When I turned a single mother in excess of three years back I designed a guarantee with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it intended going out of my comfort zone, to give my young children a “normal” existence,” wrote Utah-dependent Whitney Kittrell on Facebook not long ago. and so when her kindergardener arrived dwelling from Arrowhead Elementary Faculty kindergarten class with an invite for “dads and donuts” working day, she did the only factor she could: she threw on her most effective “dad outfit,” finish with phony mustache, and accompanied her son to school! “I collected up my most effective dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so ashamed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his minimal friends indicating “this is my mom… she’s my dad way too so I introduced her!” Her publish has due to the fact been liked almost 200k times and shared by in excess of 100k individuals. Mom of the yr? She’s certainly obtained our vote.

Additional data: Facebook