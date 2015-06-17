Sofía Margarita Vergara (born July 10, 1972) is a Colombian actress, comedian, television hostess and model.

Vergara had been widely known for co-hosting two television shows for Univisión in the late 1990s. Her television career opened up for her a window of exposure to North American audiences prior to her first notable acting job in English, the 2003 film Chasing Papi. Subsequently, she appeared in films, including two Tyler Perry films, Meet the Browns (2008) and Madea Goes to Jail (2009), receiving an ALMA Award nomination for the latter. Vergara’s success on television has earned her roles in recent films, The Smurfs (2011), New Year’s Eve (2011), Happy Feet Two (2011) and The Three Stooges (2012).

As of 2012 Vergara stars on the ABC series Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, for which she was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Comedy Actress.

Sofía resides in Los Angeles, California with her son, Manolo.

