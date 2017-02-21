Trump has been trolled on the Internet right before, but this time it was literal. A person from Wisconsin has turned him into a very small Troll doll. We’re not earning this up.

Previous sculptor Chuck Williams revealed his immaculately created vinyl Trump doll on Kickstarter previous week, and the venture has now significantly exceeded its initial objective of $38,000 thanks to about a thousand backers. The figure is about five inches tall, totally nude, and clutches a miniature smartphone among his itty-bitty fingers. Donald himself has yet to comment on the anatomical accuracy of the doll.

Those people who pledged the maximum amounts will obtain a set of ten dolls and a minimal edition resin casting. Now that Chuck has the funding he wants to manufacture these undesirable boys, backers in the US and about the planet need to obtain their very small Trumps by the end of the 12 months.

More info: Kickstarter, Williams Studio 2

Previous sculptor Chuck Williams is mass-generating a very small, totally nude Trump Troll doll

He croudsourced the manufacturing facility expenses applying Kickstarter, and received about $54k from backers in one week

Williams significantly exceeded his initial objective of $38k, as the vinyl figures charge about $twenty five each individual to make

The project’s 1200 worldwide backers will obtain their very small Trumps by the end of the 12 months