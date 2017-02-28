Nature category, open shortlist. “Diamond-dust”. A image taken in Nagano-ken, Japan, at an altitude of about 1,seven-hundred metres. Diamond dust can be noticed on only a handful of occasions all through the chilly time. (Photo and caption by Masayasu Sakuma/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Everyday lifestyle category, expert shortlist. “Inhabitants of the empty”. Syuzanna sits in a shelter designed from an old auto in front of the deserted developing where she lives in Gyumri, Armenia. (Photo and caption by Yulia Grigoryants/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Everyday lifestyle category, expert shortlist. “A place doctor and her calling”. Spouse and children doctor Floarea Ciupitu visits a residence in the village of Gângiova in south-west Romania, where she has labored for the past three many years. (Photo and caption by Ioana Moldovan/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Tradition category, open shortlist. “Georgian baptism”. An infant is baptised in accordance to the Orthodox rite in a church in Tbilisi, Ga. (Photo and caption by Beniamino Pisati/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Tradition category, open shortlist. “Mourning ceremony”, pictured in Iran. (Photo and caption by Emrah Karakoç/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Wildlife category, open shortlist. “Buffaloes and stars”. This image, taken at Zimanga video game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, utilized an in-digicam numerous exposure, with the initially lit for the buffaloes and the 2nd centered on the stars. (Photo and caption by Andreas Hemb/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Portraiture category, expert shortlist. “Hamza & Shukra”, from the collection Racism in India: the African Portraits. (Photo and caption by Mahesh Shantaram/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Portraiture category, open shortlist. “Present and past” shows 85-calendar year-old Carmen Sajeras, born in Cuba from a loved ones of Spanish immigrants. (Photo and caption by Anisleidy Martínez Fonseca/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Portraiture category, expert shortlist. “Raul Rodrigues Jr” in Apple Valley, California, US. Photographers Edoardo Delille and Giulia Piermartiri went on the highway to meet Latinos pledging their vote to Donald Trump. (Photo and caption by Giulia Piermartiri & Edoardo Delille/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Present-day affairs and news category, expert shortlist. “Caught in the crossfire”. Iraqi adult males from the Hawija area wait around to be questioned by Kurdish security staff at a foundation near Kirkuk, Iraq. (Photo and caption by Ivor Prickett/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards/Panos Pictures)

Present-day affairs and news category, expert shortlist. “We are getting no prisoners”. Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli federal government walk around a huge chandelier at the Ouagadougou congress complicated in Sirte, Libya. (Photo and caption by Alessio Romenzi/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Activity category, expert shortlist. “Pumping iron in Russia”. Members wait around backstage all through a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. (Photo and caption by Eduard Korniyenko/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Journey category, open shortlist. “Lady in red”, shot with a drone on the eastern portion of the Luštica peninsula in Montenegro. (Photo and caption by Placido Faranda/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Avenue photography category, open shortlist. “Metropolis”. A reflection in a window interrupts a road scene. (Photo and caption by Tavepong Pratoomwong/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)

Nonetheless lifestyle category, open shortlist. “Palm trees routine” was shot all through a go to to the Muralla Roja residential complicated in Alicante, Spain. (Photo and caption by Andrés Gallardo Albajar/2017 Sony Earth Photography Awards)