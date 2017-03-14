When you assume of a cat welcoming condominium, the mental image likely is not very. Considerably of the feline furniture (assume scratchers and perching posts) which is on the market place is built from carpet that appears to clash with any decor. An airy 915 square toes (eighty five square meters) unit in Japan, having said that, defies this convention and marries stunning interior style with the styles of furnishings cats appreciate.

Identified as the Nionohama Condominium, it was renovated by ALTS Style and design Place of work in get to fit the family’s lifestyle—living with a new child. At the exact time, they also had their furry good friend in head the interior is lined with personalized-crafted floating cabinets, cabinets, and planks that make it possible for the cat to easily traverse the perimeter of the area and survey its kingdom underneath.

Of training course, these additions have rewards for the family as nicely. The style maximizes their area by imagining vertically. They’ve lined the cabinets with vibrant flora, intriguing knick knacks, and points they unquestionably use, but don’t require all the time. For these who have a tiny area to function with, this is an ingenious way to employ the total square footage. And with these storage systems off the floor, the young family has extra area to enjoy.

The Nionohama Apartment was newly renovated, precisely for the family’s feline good friend.

It is now a cat welcoming condominium that will allow the welcoming feline to easily traverse from area to area.















ALTS Style and design Place of work: Web page

h/t: [Style and design TAXI]