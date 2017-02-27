When Ricardo Bofill stumbled on a dilapidated cement manufacturing facility in 1973, he instantly observed a planet of possibilities. La fábrica was born, and nearly forty five yrs afterwards, the framework has been totally transformed into a spectacular and exclusive dwelling.
The manufacturing facility, found just outdoors of Barcelona, was a WWI-period pollution machine that experienced shut down, and arrived with several repairs to be finished when Ricardo Bofill and his staff obtained it. Just after yrs of partial deconstruction, the established architect proceeded to lace the exterior of the home with vegetation, and furnish the interior as a contemporary dwelling and perform room.
La fábrica is a perform in progress to this day, to which Bofill likens his have lifestyle, as his visions for the potential go on to improve shape. The industrial chimneys that at the time loaded the air with smoke now overflow with lush greenery, a wonderful illustration of the beautiful transformations that consequence from imaginative imagining.