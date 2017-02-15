Did you use Spotify to enjoy “Sorry” forty two times on Valentine’s working day this 12 months? Were being you a single of the 3,749 people today who streamed “It’s The Stop Of The Planet As We Know It” on the working day of the Brexit vote? Possibly you manufactured a playlist referred to as “One Evening Stand with Jeb Bush like He’s a Bond Lady in a European Casino”? Very well if you answered “yes” to any of the above then congratulations, simply because Spotify has determined to use you as part of their outstanding new advert marketing campaign.

The digital songs assistance has place up a bunch of billboards throughout the US, United kingdom, France and Germany revealing some of the odd and superb behavior of its buyers. The advert was created by the company’s in-dwelling internet marketing crew and sports the tagline “Thanks 2016. It is been odd.” Presented everything that is happened this 12 months, we could not concur much more. Bring on 2017! Or not.

