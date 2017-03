Astronomy fans, rejoice, you can now have on the entire photo voltaic procedure on your fingertips!

Jewellery designer Inna Monastyrna has developed a established of 9 stackable photo voltaic procedure rings featuring distinctive planets. From Earth to Saturn to Mars – this established is the ideal reward for any astronomy lover. You can check out some far more of Inna’s jewellery designs on Etsy.

Extra facts: Etsy (h/t)

