Unreal beauty of the starry sky far away from civilization. That, which is why we go on long journeys.

Sometimes the stars in the sky is not visible because of the “parasitic” illumination of large cities. Sometimes – just because of the gloomy weather.

Sometimes it prevents the bright light of the moon.

3. But when we went to the High Pamir, almost every night watching just such a beauty here.

4. mid-August was approaching, and was approaching the peak of the meteor shower called the Perseids.

5. We just arranged the chairs in the street, sit back and enjoy the magnificent spectacle – every few minutes from the sky falling stars.

6. A quarter of the population of our planet has never seen the Milky Way due to the fact that just living in large cities, which prevents light to make out even the brightest constellations.

7. A far away from civilization, at an altitude of 4 000 meters of oxygen deficiency is compensated by an incredibly starry sky. And all this beauty we have seen with their own eyes.

8. Only we, mountain, camper, and the whole universe over his head.

9. And falling stars.

10. This is likely a reflection of the communications satellite “Iridium” system.

11. The sight was incredible.

12. Some of the meteors were so bright that during the fall for a split second, even covered the ground. In the total darkness that surrounds us, to make it was not so difficult.

13. Judging by the orange clouds began moonrise.

14. But even in bright moonlight could see some meteors.

15. Next overnight. In the mountains it gets dark very quickly, and we did not always have time to camp. Fortunately that no people, no houses in the mountains there is little, and to find a place for the night, often enough it was only a pull in a couple hundred meters from the road.

And at nightfall the real magic began. Sometimes meteors fell whole companies, as in this picture.

17. And sometimes one by one, but very large.

18. And it is very bright.

19. With the advent of a bright moon Milky Way disappear before our eyes.

20. The purest wild beach huge lake Jashilkul. Light as day. Not a single soul except us. And lonely meteor hit the shot.

21. Well, after all, even the darkest and longest night, always comes the dawn …