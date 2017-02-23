When Ashley the pit bull was observed starving and chilly in an abandoned residence, a firehouse in New York agreed to acquire her in until her rescuers could discover her a relatives. 3 times later, they adopted her.

The New York City Hearth Division station, known as Fort Pitt, fell in like with Ashley from the very first wag of her tail. A lovely sand-coloured pit bull, she has definitely come to be portion of the group, and even has her possess seat in the firetruck. Ashley also has her possess Instagram account where you can comply with all of her firefighting adventures.

Ashley was rescued by No A lot more Soreness, a New Jersey organisation focused to saving and relocating animals left to die. The firm, a non-revenue group of 4, has constrained means and relies intensely on donations. You can aid them right here.

