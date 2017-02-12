Acccording to a Tumblr consumer trulyunpleasant: “This statue is a pair miles from in which I are living, just sitting in someones backyard. It was in two crappy Atlantis sword-and-sandal flicks again in the 50′s/60′s. Then it sat on top of a bar (or club) for a number of years, and then somebody bought it for their dwelling.”<span818008″/>

This movie’s title is The Prodigal.

The Prodigal is a 1955 Biblical epic film made by MGM starring Edmund Purdom and Lana Turner. It was based on the New Testomony parable about a selfish son who leaves his loved ones to pursue a lifetime of pleasure. The film also options James Mitchell, Louis Calhern, Joseph Wiseman, Cecil Kellaway and Walter Hampden. The dancer Taina Elg made her film debut.

The tale is loosely based on Jesus Christ’s parable of the prodigal son, from the Biblical New Testomony Gospels, whilst appreciable liberties are taken with the source content, main amongst them staying the addition of a feminine lead in the variety of the higher priestess of Astarte, Samarra.