For the very last 4 years, Boston Police Department’s SWAT crew has had an unofficial mascot – a stray calico feline who arrived to their headquarters a person day and never left. Normally, they named the kitty SWAT cat.

“[We] have tried using a lot of practices more than the years to convince her to appear in from the elements but she is established in her means,” a section spokesperson wrote on the internet. Nothing at all seemed to work, so they started out building her minor homes to accommodate her out of doors way of life. Ultimately, she received a rental that matches the position she holds in the law enforcement officers’ hearts.

“Officer Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, stayed late just after work for numerous nights painstakingly making ready Swat Cat’s new residence,” writes the section. “The rental features a roomy studio interior format, a big deck for out of doors eating and glass sliding doorways presenting panoramic city sights.”

They extra: “Swat Cat moved proper in and seems pretty pleased with her new custom kitty lodging.”

Extra information: Boston Police Department | Fb (h/t: thedodo)

Boston Police Department’s SWAT crew has an unofficial mascot – a stray calico feline

She arrived to their headquarters a person day and never left. They named the kitty SWAT cat

“[We] have tried… to convince her to appear in from the elements but she is established in her ways”

Nothing at all worked, so they started out building minor homes to accommodate her out of doors way of life

“Officer Jamie Pietrosk stayed late just after work for numerous nights” building cat’s residence

“A roomy studio interior format, a big deck for out of doors eating, and… panoramic city views”

“Swat Cat moved proper in and seems pretty pleased with her new custom kitty accommodations”