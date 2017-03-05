A mashup of common Japanese ghost symbology, hip-hop retro-futurism, and city avenue couture finds its way in the illustrations of 199hates. The Argentina-based mostly visible artist, a.k.a., Mau Lencinas, focuses on illustrations, character designs, and 2nd animations. An avid watcher of 90s Japanese Television reveals, Lencinas started to attract early on in his childhood. Now, largely encouraged by Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo and the city fashion of our nascent neo-contemporary era, 199hates results in a sequence of demonic gangsters bearing kanji symbols, and crews of demon hunters tailored from Japanese common folklore.

Much more info: Instagram (h/t: creators)