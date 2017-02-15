When filmmaker Anthony van der Meer experienced his cell phone stolen, he was distraught—as a lot of of us would be. Disturbed that an individual now experienced entry to his pictures, movies, and contacts, the experience manufactured him ponder, “What variety of man or woman steals a cell phone? And in which do stolen telephones sooner or later conclude up?” This imagining was the inspiration for his interesting brief movie named Come across My Cellphone.

The 21-minute documentary aspects van der Meer’s elaborate approach to reply equally these questions. It begins with him buying a decoy Android cell phone and loading it with an anti-theft application named Cerberus. The spyware was set up in a way that manufactured it extremely hard to get rid of, and it permit the younger filmmaker take pictures and movies remotely from his computer system. In addition, he could monitor in which the cell phone experienced been.

Immediately after a lot of unsuccessful attempts to get the cell phone stolen, it was sooner or later taken in a subway station in Amsterdam. “I experienced by no means been so pleased that a thing was stolen from me,” van der Meer suggests. It remained offline for 4 times before booting up once again, this time with a new sim card.

As shortly as he obtained the notification, van der Meer logged in and took a picture. He also observed that the thief retained all of the apps and the cell phone intact, rather than dismantling it for areas. “He’s an opportunist,” van der Meer suggests. Inevitably, he was able to determine the perpetrator by snapping a picture of the guy as he’s wanting down at the cell phone.

The endeavor turned an obsession for van der Meer. “To locate out as a lot as doable about the thief, I took quite a few pics and recording each day at different periods.”

Despite the simple fact that this guy stole van der Meer’s device, weeks of tracking the guy softened his look at of him. “The much more info I gathered from the thief the much more sympathy I obtained for him.” He felt like he truly knew this male and even commenced to come to feel sorry for him. Centered on the area pings, at evening he slept at a homeless shelter or a friend’s property.

Voyeuristic at its main, the task offered van der Meer an personal appear into this stranger’s life. It is like peering inside of his thoughts. Although enthralling to check out, it is also a reminder of how a lot info can be gleaned from these styles of gadgets. It is equally practical and terrifying—especially when that info is in the incorrect fingers.

This guy stole van der Meer’s decoy cell phone.

With this software, van der Meer has a firsthand appear at how the thief utilized it:







We won’t spoil the ending for you, but grab your popcorn and check out Come across My Cellphone, beneath.

Anthony van der Meer: Web site | YouTube

h/t: [PetaPixel]

All screen captures via Come across My Cellphone.