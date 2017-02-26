Fantasy doll maker Mari Shimizu hails from Amakusa, Kumamoto Japan in which following graduating from Tama Art University, she focused herself to creating and photographing her intricate ball-joint dolls.

Shimizu is deeply impressed by the Surrealist movement, specially Nazi-hating Dadaist, photographer Hans Bellmer whose scandalous function generally included dolls. Right here are a several words and phrases from Bellmer on his artistic method that seem to instantly align to Shimizu’s ethos:

“The overall body resembles a sentence that seems to invite us to dismantle it into its element letters, so that its legitimate this means might be revealed ever anew via an endless stream of anagrams.”

Shimizu carves openings in her lifeless-eyed dolls in buy to offer the viewer perception into the inner-workings of her inanimate creations. Themes that run via her function include things like mythology, religion, dying and mother nature in which rabbits are popular themes.

Rabbits are symbolic for a myriad of motives and maybe as it pertains to Shimizu’s function is how the rabbit is regarded as an “Earth” symbol—as it is the earthly element of its existence that permits the animal to keep its composure in the midst of chaos. Rabbits are also classified as getting “tricksters” in several mythological tales and folklore from all around the earth like Japan. Shimizu’s utilization of the dolls as unconventional artistic vehicles is about as challenging as it receives.

