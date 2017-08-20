Cole Rise is a traveler, pilot and famous photographer from San Francisco. He is known primarily as a landscape painter, although he does mostly mysterious and really atmospheric footage with a light note of mysticism. Especially he likes photos with seemingly soaring people in the air.

On his account in Instagram signed more than 900 thousand people. By the way, the photographer himself helped to develop filters for this social network, and one of them even got a name in honor of the creator. The works of Cole Rise can be seen in magazines and books, on posters, etc.

Cole Rise has spent the better half of his life behind the lens; stalking cows and lying in the grass to capture the landscape. You may have seen his work in a few magazines, art blogs, CD covers and the like, or used one of his filters on Instagram. He can’t tell you how big the universe is, or why we’re really here, but his work sometimes flirts with the idea of knowing.