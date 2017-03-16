Aqueous varieties and shapes fascinate photographer Mark Mawson, a reality that is evident through his portfolio. From Aqueous Electreau to Aqueous Dresses, his is effective display screen pastel and fluorescent-colored paint pigments as they dissipate into fluid. In Mawson’s the latest liquid images series called Bouquets and Swirls, he captures vibrant inks unraveling and radiating in spellbinding floral motifs. The luscious imagery recalls wonderful blooms that are in the midst of opening their a lot of petals.

Bouquets and Swirls is a individual task that was shot over a several days in January 2017. Mawson experienced concluded his Aqueous Roses series (influenced by the elegance and construction of roses) and he wanted to try out something distinct. “We experimented with a several distinct tactics and the pictures that we ended up making ended up looking actually neat,” he describes. “As the pictures ended up resembling bouquets, we applied pastel shades and also shades on the reverse aspect of the coloration wheel which generally perform very well collectively.”

Via his lens, Mawson captures the submerged shapes as they swell and emanate, freezing times in time. “People are responding quite very well to this task and I’m having plenty of quite optimistic responses,” he happily admits. “One thing I learnt is that it is quite worthwhile choosing to commit time experimenting and hoping new tactics. It helps make me improve as a particular person and as a creative impression maker.”

Mawson is based mostly in London and has over twenty five a long time of practical experience making creative and inspiring pictures. He specializes in capturing liquids and his commissioned perform has been applied in a lot of huge-scale marketing campaign ads. In addition to continue to images, Mawson also generates video clips of his hypnotizing Aqueous is effective, which are viewable on his Instagram and Youtube.

Photographer Mark Mawson drops ink into drinking water and produces hypnotizing, floral-influenced shapes.























Mark Mawson: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube

h/t: [Colossal, designboom]

All pictures through Mark Mawson.