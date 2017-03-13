Watercolor paintings and tattoos appear like an unlikely pair, but when they are place alongside one another, the success are spectacular.

Time and

time once more we’ve been wowed by the carefree fluidity that the fine art medium delivers to modern system art. Aleksandra Katsan is a person artist producing watercolor tattoos, and she incorporates ethereal brushstrokes as effectively as unpredictable splatters of pigment into her system art models.

Even with the subtle edges and strains, producing a watercolor tattoo is compared with portray with a brush. A tattooing device is a substantially different tool—it takes advantage of a rigid needle—and generally necessitates an artist to be substantially extra actual with their perform. Katsan’s attractive pieces showcase the talent that a person must have when specializing in this style of tattoo perform. Hers search convincingly like a serious portray and blend specialized prowess with sensitive abstractions.

Katsan’s portfolio mostly options nature-inspired varieties and animals. Her choice of splashes and splatters offer some innovative liberties to birds, bouquets, and even lovable pandas. And via these watercolor tattoos, Katsan captures the essence of her topics their lively colors and implied texture is a celebration of the lively joy they provide to our environment.

Tattooist Aleksandra Katsan captures a carefree fluidity in her vibrant watercolor tattoos.

























Aleksandra Katsan: Instagram

h/t: [Style and design TAXI]

All illustrations or photos by means of Aleksandra Katsan.