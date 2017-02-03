Tattoo Artist Results in Geometry Tattoos Motivated By The Artwork Of The Amazon

In the prosperous and numerous environment of tattoo art, Brazilian artist Brian Gomes is producing his possess distinctive model influenced by hundreds of several years of sacred geometry and indigenous models. Earlier mentioned the visual character of his models, his get the job done is also intrinsically joined to his scientific tests in shamanic philosophy. It is a belief system that recognizes there is a non secular environment straight joined to our actual physical a person – that all actual physical issues have an interior spirit.

More info: Instagram (ht: sobadsogood)