Illustrator and portrait painter Tim O’Brien has a knack for pop society, generally infusing it into artistic visions that simultaneously expose its strangeness and familiarity. This week, he was encouraged by the now infamous graphic of Kellyanne Conway casually sitting on an Oval Office couch in the course of a February 27 meeting of leaders of traditionally black faculties. What he made a decision to do was build one of the greatest contributions to a viral meme. Over: Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World” (1948), from the Museum of Modern day Art’s collection.

The Brooklyn-primarily based artist inserted Conway into Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World” (1948), one of the most well-liked US paintings of the mid-20th century.