B&W Little one 2016 is 3rd Once-a-year Worldwide Photograph Competition devoted to the superior high quality, fantastic art boy or girl images.

Via this exceptional and hugely well-liked images contest we obtain the most effective photographers from all about the entire world and collectively we rejoice the art of b&w boy or girl images.

We are pleased to share with you 1st, 2nd and 3rd spots from The Second Fifty percent of B&W Little one 2016.

More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com

Dancing With The Curtains By Ekaterina Vadenina, Russia (1st Put In The Portrait Category, Second Fifty percent)

Sleeping by Olga Ageeva, Russia (2nd Put In The Portrait Category, Second Fifty percent)

Ghost by Oriano Nicolau, Spain (3rd Put In The Portrait Category, Second Fifty percent)

Taking part in With Light by Olga Ageeva, Russia (1st Put In The Fine Artwork Category, Second Fifty percent)

Untitled by Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (2nd Put In The Fine Artwork Category, Second Fifty percent)

3 White Bouquets by Kelly Tyack, Australia (3rd Put In The Fine Artwork Category, Second Fifty percent)

Rodos by Karolina Wawrzyniak, Eire (1st Put In The Way of living Category, Second Fifty percent)

The Activity Of Cover And Look for by Olga Ageeva, Russia (2nd Put In The Way of living Category, Second Fifty percent)

On Fifty percent by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland (3rd Put In The Way of living Category, Second Fifty percent)

Searching For The Queen by Magdalena Hutchins, Poland/Usa (1st Put In The Documentary And Street Category, Second Fifty percent)

Classic Sofa Potato by Chelsea Silbereis, Usa (2nd Put In The Documentary And Street Category, Second Fifty percent)

Street Online games by Pavol Delej, Slovakia (3rd Put In The Documentary And Street Category, Second Fifty percent)

Batman by Anna Kuncewicz, Poland (1st Put In The Silhouette Category, Second Fifty percent)

Kids On The Indian Ocean Seaboard by Guomiao Zhou, China (2nd Put In The Silhouette Category, Second Fifty percent)

Who Is There by Natalia Kharitonova, Russia (3rd Put In The Silhouette Category, Second Fifty percent)

The Mask by Ewa Cwikla, The Netherlands (1st Put In The Conceptual And Photograph Manipulation Category, Second Fifty percent)

Untitled by Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (2nd Put In The Conceptual And Photograph Manipulation Category, Second Fifty percent)

Plums by Mariola Glajcar, Poland (3rd Put In The Conceptual And Photograph Manipulation Category, Second Fifty percent)