David McLaughlin is a gifted self-taught photographer, illustrator and digital artist centered in Portland, OR, Usa. In his newest project entitled “Roadschachs”, David captured spectacular mirrored photographs of bridges identified in Portland, Oregon.

“Portland has wonderful bridges. All also usually they are showcased in cityscapes showing only the h2o spans. The project started off as an exploration to search at the a lot less “scenic” aspects of them, then turned into a photoshop match.”