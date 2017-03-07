A dinosaur tail with superbly preserved feathers nonetheless hooked up to the bone has been discovered preserved in amber, and it’s 1 of the coolest matters we have at any time noticed. It is not the 1st time feathers have been discovered trapped in amber, but it is the 1st time that scientists have been able to definitively website link them to a dinosaur. The discovery will give a must have insight into how dinosaurs’ feathers seemed and evolved – a little something we have never ever been able to learn from fossils.

Additional details: Sciense (h/t: messynessychic)

“It’s a once in a life span discover,” 1 of the scientists, Ryan McKellar from the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada advised CNN.