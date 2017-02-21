The George Peabody Library, previously the Library of the Peabody Institute of the Town of Baltimore, dates from the founding of the Peabody Institute in 1857. In that 12 months, George Peabody, a Massachusetts-born philanthropist, dedicated the Peabody Institute to the citizens of Baltimore in appreciation of their “kindness and hospitality.”

The Peabody Institute, according to George Peabody’s charter, at first comprised a absolutely free public library, a lecture series, a conservatory of tunes and an art collection. The Institute is now a division of The Johns Hopkins University.

The Peabody Library developing, which opened in 1878, was made by Baltimore architect Edmund G. Lind, in collaboration with the initial provost, Dr. Nathaniel H. Morison. Renowned for its hanging architectural interior, the Peabody Stack Space has five tiers of decorative forged-iron balconies, which increase considerably to the skylight 61 toes over the floor. The ironwork was fabricated by the Bartlett-Robbins Corporation. The architecture of the Peabody Library is discussed in James D. Dilts and Catharine F. Black’s Baltimore’s Solid-Iron Buildings & Architectural Ironwork (1991).

The Peabody Library remained portion of the Peabody Institute right until 1966 when the library collection was transferred to the Town of Baltimore and administered as a section of the Enoch Pratt No cost Library. The collection was transferred again in 1982, this time to The Johns Hopkins University. The George Peabody Library is now a portion of the Particular Collections Division of the university’s Sheridan Libraries. Keeping the provisions of Mr. Peabody’s first reward, the George Peabody Library is a non-circulating collection open up to the basic public.