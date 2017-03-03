The Amasunzu classic hairstyle is arms down just one of the most artistic ever. Even now getting worn today, it was and still is a image of satisfaction in Rwanda. The Amasunzu hairstyle represented various roles and stages in existence of women of all ages and guys. When warriors wore the design and style, it symbolized power and bravery. Worn by women of all ages, it commonly marked marital standing and virginity. Youthful girl wore it before they were being married. Immediately after relationship, some women of all ages let their hair increase freely.

h/t: vintag.es

Like DYT on FB: