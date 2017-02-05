The Unintentional Natural beauty Of Graffiti Removal

New Mexico-centered photographer and artist Mattie Kannard has expended the past 8 yrs photographing graffiti, but only immediately after it has been painted about by the building entrepreneurs. The results typically resemble an accidental pastiche of Mark Rothko’s type of summary expressionism.

Additional info: Mattie Kannard, Flickr (ht: dangerousminds)

“I love graffiti. But I love buff even a lot more. When graffiti is eliminated, it is “buffed.” It receives painted about. As in, “Man! That tag I did very last night time was buffed this morning.” Ahead of I realized the appropriate time period, I named a buff “paint about,” and in 2009 I started off taking and amassing pictures of graffiti that experienced been painted about. More than the very last 3 yrs I have amassed virtually two hundred shots of beautiful buffed pieces,” she reported.