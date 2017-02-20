Think about that your hair turns fire motor crimson at the time a warm breeze touches your facial area, and when the AC is blasting, your hair seems as black as ravens. Seems like magic, ideal? The great news is, it is actuality.

Lauren Bowker is the proprietor of a business named The Unseen, and she’s established a never-ahead of-found hair dye that changes color relying on the temperature of the environment. The hair dye is referred to as Fire, and is accessible in numerous color ranges from dazzling crimson to extra subtle colors.

The application of the dye is reported to be semi-long-lasting, lasting above a couple of washes.

Regrettably the model is at this time even now on the lookout for commercial associates to enable consider the innovation to industry, so you could want to wait around a minor longer ahead of leaping on the color-changing hair trend.

More info: Instagram | seetheunseen.co.uk

